Yadi accepts roses from Brebbia during the Cards take on Valentine’s Day

JUPITER, Fl. - Today is Valentine's Day. Cardinals pitcher John Brebbia is celebrating "Birdentimes Day" with his teammates at spring training. He gave 24 roses to fellow teammates.

A video posted to the Cardinals Twitter account shows Brebbia approaching Yadier Molina in the team's weight room.

"Happy Birdentimes Day. Will you please accept this one, two, three, and fourth rose," Brebbia says. The two then hug as onlookers chuckle.

FOX 2's Charlie Marlow asked him if he has one for Cubs third-baseman Kris Bryant after this winter’s icy comments. Yadier Molina and John Brebbia called Kris Bryant a 'loser' after he said St. Louis is boring.

"Ha,ha. The shipping costs may outweigh the cost of the rose. Maybe an air-rose could be sent so he can feel the Birdentimes," said John Brebbia.

🐐, will you accept this rose? pic.twitter.com/ye2xoW3I0Z — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) February 14, 2019

John Brebbia celebrates Birdentimes Day. He gave 24 roses to fellow teammates. I asked him if he has one for Kris Bryant after this winter’s icy comments. pic.twitter.com/rmlK4yGKav — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) February 14, 2019