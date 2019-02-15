Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

19th Annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis

Posted 5:31 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 06:19AM, February 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Today is the 19th Annual Hardees Rise and Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis.

It’s your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and get a hot breakfast at the same time.

Donate $1 or more at any participating Hardee’s from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and you’ll get a sausage and egg biscuit.

Last year’s event raised a record $415,000.

FOX 2’s  Katherine Hessel was live in Maryland Heights serving up biscuits and taking donations.

To learn more visit: HeatUpSTLouis.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.