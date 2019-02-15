19th Annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Today is the 19th Annual Hardees Rise and Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis.
It’s your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and get a hot breakfast at the same time.
Donate $1 or more at any participating Hardee’s from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and you’ll get a sausage and egg biscuit.
Last year’s event raised a record $415,000.
FOX 2’s Katherine Hessel was live in Maryland Heights serving up biscuits and taking donations.
To learn more visit: HeatUpSTLouis.org