× 19th Annual Hardee’s Rise ‘N Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Today is the 19th Annual Hardees Rise and Shine fundraiser for Heat Up St. Louis.

It’s your chance to help the needy pay their winter heating bills and get a hot breakfast at the same time.

Donate $1 or more at any participating Hardee’s from 6 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and you’ll get a sausage and egg biscuit.

Last year’s event raised a record $415,000.

FOX 2’s Katherine Hessel was live in Maryland Heights serving up biscuits and taking donations.

To learn more visit: HeatUpSTLouis.org

@KHesselFox2 interviews Tom & Laurie Trotter, partners of MO/IL @Hardees. Laurie is a honorary chair and Tom is a member of @Heatupstl board! Drop by 55 units and get a free sausage or egg biscuit for $1 and leave something extra w/our 700 volunteers! pic.twitter.com/yyHGarZNoJ — Heatupstlouis.org (@Heatupstl) February 15, 2019