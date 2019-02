× Cardinals Spring Training Report: Goldschmidt and Fowler

The Cardinals first Spring Training game is next Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the meantime, Cardinal fans will have to settle for seeing Paul Goldschmidt get some work in on the practice fields. FOX-2's Charlie Marlow catches up with the 6-time All-Star.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dexter Fowler hopes for a big bounce season after a forgettable 2018 season. FOX-2's Charlie Marlow visits with the Cardinals right fielder.