Get ‘pumped up’ about anatomy at HealthWorks! St. Louis

Posted 11:50 am, February 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Kourtenay Green, the lead health educator at HealthWorks! St. Louis, joined us to promote the kickoff to their 2019 health series, "All Systems Pumped."

On Saturday February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. visitors can explore a 26-foot-long, 13-foot-high inflatable heart exhibit. You also have the opportunity to get a glimpse of a real heart and lung and a heart dissection.

The kickoff event will also introduce "Anatomy Academy," a 60-minute interactive program where students can learn about the anatomy and physiology of the heart and lungs.

Families with children between the ages of 7 and 13 are encouraged to register early for one of the two sessions offered on Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration is $10 per child and $5 per accompanying adult.

Visit www.Hwstl.Org for more information.

 

