Illini Win at Ohio State, 63-56, Fourth Straight Victory!

The Illinois Fighting Illini are on a roll! They won 63-56 at Ohio State on Valentine’s Day night for their fourth straight victory. Ayo Dosunmu’s three pointer with just under 30 seconds to play was the dagger in this game, giving the Illini a six point lead. Dosunmu and Trent Frazier each scored 15 points to lead the Illini in scoring. Freshman center Giorgi Bezhanishvili added 13 points to the Illinois offense. It’s Illinois’ first win in Columbus, Ohio since 2009.

The win raised the Illinois record in the Big Ten Conference to 6-8 and their overall record to 10-15.