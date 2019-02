Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch is the tallest monument in the United States and the tallest arch in the world. Randi Naughton and Margie Ellisor were live at the newly updated 150,000 square-foot multi-leveled museum Friday.

The multi-million dollar upgrades and improvements include a new entrance into the arch, expanded museum, brand new café, six themed, interactive exhibit galleries and new landscape.