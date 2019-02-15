× Kurt Krueger named General Manager of FOX 2 St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – —Tribune Broadcasting today announced Kurt Krueger has been elevated to General Manager and Vice President of KTVI and KPLR in St. Louis, reporting to Larry Wert, President, Tribune Broadcasting. Krueger will oversee all aspects of the duopoly, including strategic planning and day-to-day operations.

Krueger, a St. Louis native with over 35 years’ experience in the market, was most recently the Station Manager at the duopoly. He joined KTVI in 1998 as the Director of Sales for FOX 2 and FOX Sports and was named Vice President of Sales for KTVI and KPLR in 2008, where he was responsible for the creation of the sales structure for the market’s first duopoly. Under his leadership, KTVI and KPLR have seen record growth in revenue and market share.

“Kurt has local expertise, strong relationships in the market and a deep appreciation for the legacy, tradition and commitment of KTVI and KPLR to the St. Louis community,” said Wert. “He is the perfect fit to lead our stations.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be able to represent this exceptional duopoly in my hometown. We will continue to engage our community with compelling content across all platforms and be St. Louis’s number one outlet for news and information,” said Krueger.

Krueger holds a B.S. in Communications from the University of Illinois. He is active in his church and can be found coaching the 8th grade Lindbergh Flyers football. Married to his college sweetheart Lisa for 34 years, they have 3 children.