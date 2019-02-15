Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Man and child shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

Posted 12:24 pm, February 15, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man and a child were injured during a shooting Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police tell FOX 2 that they responded to a report of a shooting at around 11:40am in the 5300 block of Oriole.  That is where they found a man and juvenile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The child was conscious and breathing when transported to a hospital. The condition of the man and the child are not known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Google Map for coordinates 38.701457 by -90.253441.

