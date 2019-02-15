× Man and child shot in north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A man and a child were injured during a shooting Friday morning in the Walnut Park East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police tell FOX 2 that they responded to a report of a shooting at around 11:40am in the 5300 block of Oriole. That is where they found a man and juvenile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The child was conscious and breathing when transported to a hospital. The condition of the man and the child are not known at this time.

