Martin does Pushups on Fox 2 set

Posted 11:42 pm, February 15, 2019

During the 11 PM KTVI Fox 2 News at 11 PM kicker story about doing push-ups, Sports director Martin Kilcoyne decided to do a little reporter involvement. He had the anchors impressed with his healthy display of push-ups!

 

