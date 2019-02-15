Snow may be in the forecast for St. Louis and points south today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tough forecasting today, all because of the DAM (dry air monster) that will be doing battle with the northward push of moisture from the south. This will set-up a very sharp line between snow/no-snow in metro St. Louis.

I still like the idea of light snow reaching metro St. Louis by very early this afternoon and lasting into early this evening. Accumulating snow is most likely south of St. Louis with the St. Louis metro on the edge.

I'm sticking with 2"-4" down south from Sullivan to Farmington and surrounding areas with 1"-2" right along I-70 and into St. Louis County and southeast along I-64 in Illinois. Snow will diminish to flurries by late this evening.