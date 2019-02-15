Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Song of the Day – Pentatonix

Posted 7:00 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, February 15, 2019

Just Announced! The a cappella sensation, Pentatonix is headed to St. Louis! Coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Sunday, August 11!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix have announced a 45-date tour produced by Live Nation to kick off their World Tour. Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Rachel Platten will join as a special guest on all dates.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, February 15th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

ENTER HERE!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.