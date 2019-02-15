Just Announced! The a cappella sensation, Pentatonix is headed to St. Louis! Coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Sunday, August 11!

Three-time Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix have announced a 45-date tour produced by Live Nation to kick off their World Tour. Emmy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling recording artist Rachel Platten will join as a special guest on all dates.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, February 15th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.