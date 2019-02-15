× St. Louis to offer three-day amnesty for outstanding warrants

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is offering people a chance to clear some legal trouble.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, The City Municipal court is holding a three-day amnesty event March 4-6.

Defendants with outstanding warrants can come to court on those days without facing arrest. Once the warrant is resolved defendants are given a new court date or put on a payment plan for their fine.