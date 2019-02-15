Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

St. Louis to offer three-day amnesty for outstanding warrants

Posted 5:18 am, February 15, 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is offering people a chance to clear some legal trouble.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, The City Municipal court is holding a three-day amnesty event March 4-6.

Defendants with outstanding warrants can come to court on those days without facing arrest. Once the warrant is resolved defendants are given a new court date or put on a payment plan for their fine.

The court, at 1520 Market Street, will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 4 and March 5 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6. Defendants should bring valid photo identification with their name on it.

The program excludes drunk driving violations, leaving the scene of an accident, or violations related to prostitution.

Google Map for coordinates 38.628105 by -90.203781.

