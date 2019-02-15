WATCH LIVE: Trump Expected to Declare National Emergency Over Border
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Suspect in teen’s killing outside game: ‘I let the fire go’

Posted 8:07 am, February 15, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two women have been charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old girl outside a Kansas City high school as she left a basketball game.

Twenty-one-year-old Jamya Norfleet is charged with second-degree murder and 18-year-old Taylor McMillon as an accessory to second-degree murder in the death of An’Janique Wright.

The teen was killed Tuesday night outside the Central Academy of Excellence after two groups of people got into an argument at the game and were escorted out separately. As Wright left the school with the secod group, gunfire erupted. Surveillance footage showed a minivan speeding away. Charging documents say Norfleet told investigators, “I let the fire go.”

No attorneys are listed for Norfleet or McMillon in online court records. Bond is set at $500,000 for Norfleet and $150,000 for McMillion.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.