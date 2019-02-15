Tims Travels: St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church Book Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tim Ezell spent his Friday morning at a massive book fair in Mehlville, Missouri. St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church will host their annual book fair Friday, February 15 through Sunday, February 17.

This is the perfect place to pick up a book or two or three. There will be online book sale finders coupons, savings on canvas bags. On Sunday from noon - 4:00 p.m there will bags of books available for $5. There is a concession stand on-site with homemade chili, chicken 'n dumplings, as well as hot dogs and hamburgers.

St. Matthias the Apostle Catholic Church Book Fair

Friday 4-9 pm - $5 admission

Saturday 8 am - 6 pm Free admission

Sunday 9 am - 4 pm Free admission