Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, February 16-17, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, February 16-17, 2019

Soulard Mardi Gras: Cajun Cook-Off

Date: Saturday, February 16 Venue: Bud Light Party Centre in Soulard Market Park

Time: Noon to 4:00pm Admission: $50 at the Door

Learn the secrets of Cajun cooking from the best chefs in St. Louis, Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald, whose culinary roots are connected to New Orleans, then taste the subject matter of the most delicious lesson you’ll ever learn as they hand out samples. http://stlmardigras.org/events/cajun-cook-off

Morpho Mardi Gras

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 16-17 Venue: The Butterfly House, Faust Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $8.00, $5 children 3-12 and seniors

Bring your krewe to the carnival during the months of February and March. Join the party at our Bug Parade, make a masquerade mask, and immerse yourself in a sea of blue as the Butterfly House floods the tropical Conservatory with thousands of blue morpho butterflies.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/butterfly-house/

Professional Bull Riders

Date: Saturday, February 16 (Also Friday) Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time:6:45pm Tickets start at $13 for those ages 10 and up

The toughest 8 seconds in sports is back with the Professional Bull Riders St. Louis Invitational. PBR has announced that the Unleash The Beast premier series event will be named The Mason Lowe Memorial. Mason Lowe, an eight-year veteran PBR athlete from Exeter, Missouri, passed away on January 15 following injuries suffered at a PBR bull riding event in Denver, Colo.

https://www.pbr.com/event/168572/mason-lowe-memorial

Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, February 16 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 4:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. La Salle

http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?SPID=93215&SPSID=632626&DB_OEM_ID=27200

Saint Louis University Women’s Basketball Game

Date: Sunday, February 17 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Richmond

http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27200&SPID=93216&SPSID=632637&DB_OEM_ID=27200

Cairns Cup Championship

Date: Saturday, February 16 Venue: Saint Louis Chess Club, Central West End

Time: 1:00pm Spectator admission: $10.00

For the first time, the Saint Louis Chess Club will host the Cairns Cup, an elite level tournament for the top female players from around the world. Inspired by its mission to further promote the game of chess to women and girls, the Chess Club aptly chose the name Cairns Cup in honor of co-founder Dr. Jeanne Sinquefield’s maiden name. Fans can look forward to a chess tournament similar to the Sinquefield Cup with the ten best female players from around the world competing for the $150,000 prize fund.

https://uschesschamps.com/2019-cairns-cup/overview?mc_cid=f3834bd35e&mc_eid=1861b9f1d2

The Black Rep: Milk Like Sugar

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 16-17 Venue: Hotchner Studio Theatre, Washington University

Saturday: 8pm, Sunday: 3pm

It is Annie Desmond’s sixteenth birthday and her friends have decided to help her celebrate in style, complete with a brand-new tattoo. Before her special night is over, however, Annie and her friends enter into a life-altering pact. When Annie tries to make good on her promise to her friends, she is forced to take a good look at the world that surrounds her.

https://www.season42.theblackrep.org/marie-and-rosetta

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Oslo

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 16-17 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm; Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $27.00-$87.00

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Play. In 1993, two bitter enemies shocked the world by shaking hands and agreeing to work toward peace. This breathtaking drama tells the story of the secretive and precarious negotiations that made that moment possible.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/oslo

St. Louis Ballet: Balanchine’s Rubies and other Love Stories

Date: Saturday, February 16 (Also Friday) Venue: Touhill P.A.C., UMSL Campus

Saturday: 8:00pm Tickets: $34.00-59.00

For the very first time, Saint Louis presents one of George Balanchine’s iconic ballets – Rubies. The ruby red costumes and romantic nature of the ballet are well suited to Valentine’s weekend. Performed by major companies throughout the world, Rubies is set to music by Igor Stravinsky and is the “jazziest”, most accessible, and most often performed of Balanchine’s “jewel” ballets.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/balanchines-rubies-and-other-love-stories

St. Louis Symphony – Cinderella

Date: Sunday, February 17 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm Tickets: $8.00-$19.00

Cinderella, the classic Grimm’s Fairy Tale, is brought to life by selections from Prokofiev’s vibrant and colorful score. Share this timeless tale with your family, one with a message that good things come to those who are patient, persistent, and compassionate. Starting at 2:00pm before each family concert, families can discover many different orchestral instruments throughout Powell Hall.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx