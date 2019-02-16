Cajun cook off in Soulard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Join the Boathouse in Forest Park's executive chef Jack MacMurray in Soulard on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. for a cajun cook off.

You can learn the secrets of Cajun cooking from some of best chefs in St. Louis, like Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald, whose culinary roots are connected to New Orleans, and then taste the subject matter of the most delicious lesson you’ll ever learn as they hand out samples.

These cooking demos of authentic Creole cuisine will be taking place all day long as highly talented amateur chefs from across the area face off, preparing their best dishes to be sampled by a panel of hungry and highly discerning judges.

There will be live music from the Zydeco Crawdaddies.

Admission to the event includes an authentic Cajun lunch, prepared by the flavor wizards at Sugarfire Smokehouse, and all the beverages you need to wash it down, not to mention boot-stomping tunes straight out of the Big Easy.

The event takes place at the Party Center Tent in Soulard Market Park at 8th & Lafayette. Admission is $40 in advance and $50 at the door.

For more information visit STLMardiGras.org.