Firefighters battling 4-alarm recycling fire in Washington County MO

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO – The Potosi Fire Department along with other surrounding fire departments and fire protection districts are battling a 4-alarm commercial fire at Washington County Recycling. The fire broke out around 5 pm on Saturday evening at 15056 State Highway E near Cadet Missouri.

Fire Chief Roger LaChance of the Potosi Fire Department tells Fox 2 that between 10 to 12 companies are the scene with over 100 firefighters battling the fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters will be the scene well into the night.

The highway has been closed in both directions and motorist are advised to take alternate routes.