ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Police have identified a man killed in a north St. Louis County crash Friday morning. They say Timothy Bethany, 24, of Hazelwood was a passenger in a car driven by a 22-year-old man.

The two men were driving south on West Florrisant when it swerved, hit a light pole, and then a rock wall. The impact caused the car to roll onto the passenger side.

Bethany was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital but there is no word on his condition.