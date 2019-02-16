Saturday evening’s wintry mix may mean slick Sunday roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Missouri is expecting more snow Saturday evening. The precipitation is expected to spread east overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area.

Expect some melting snow Saturday with temperatures warming above freezing for a few hours this afternoon. However, a new winter weather system will sweep across the area late this evening into tonight. It will bring a quick burst of light snow followed by patchy light sleet and freezing drizzle through the night, and that is the reason for the weather advisory.

This is not going to be as heavy as the Friday system, and not even as much ice as last Sunday. However, enough of a very light mix to create a potential for impacts to travel. You will definitely need to be aware of changing road conditions if you're going to be out late tonight or early Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm above freezing by 9am or so Sunday morning, ending the concerns for any ice.

