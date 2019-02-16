One person dies in 40 car wreck in western Missouri

Posted 6:50 am, February 16, 2019, by

OAK GROVE, Mo. -  A major highway in western Missouri is back open this morning after a deadly pileup.  The Missouri Highway Patrol Says, at least one person died in this 40-plus vehicle wreck near Oak Grove. The pile-up forced I-70 to shut down in both directions for several hours.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.