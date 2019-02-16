One person dies in 40 car wreck in western Missouri

OAK GROVE, Mo. - A major highway in western Missouri is back open this morning after a deadly pileup. The Missouri Highway Patrol Says, at least one person died in this 40-plus vehicle wreck near Oak Grove. The pile-up forced I-70 to shut down in both directions for several hours.
