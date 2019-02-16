Suspect in kidnapping, carjacking, and police chase later takes own life

ST. LOUIS, Mo. –  Illinois State Police Say the suspect in a deadly car chase earlier this week has taken his own life. The chase ended in Bond County, Illinois where police and the suspect, Leslie Austin, exchanged gunfire.

Police say Austin shot and wounded his girlfriend in Jefferson City and then kidnapped her and their child. Austin led police on a chase on I-44 into Illinois.

Austin is also accused of carjacking and fatally shooting an innocent bystander, then trying to unsuccessfully carjack another man.

