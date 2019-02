Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Building women's professional careers and enhancing their personal lives at the same time. Barbara Washington is the founder and principal of the Bobcat International Women's Career Mentoring and Scholarship Initiative. She is at the FOX 2 Studios to talk about the 'Tea Bags of Love' Career Mentoring Forum.

Tea Bags of Love Career Mentoring Forum

Friday, Mar. 8 at 5pm

Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark

More info: www.teabagsoflove.org