The Thread 314: Waking Up

Tim doesn't drink coffee, but he's hanging at a coffee house this morning. Coffee With Christ in Belleville, Illinois is the place, and Tim is all about waking up (no caffeine needed). Hear how Melissa woke up to God's call to minister through a coffee shop. Learn how St. John's Lutheran Church in Arnold awakened to the needs of their community and moved to meet them in a powerful way. See how Fearless Women is calling others to wake up to the reality of God's great love for them and celebrate freedom in Christ. Wake up with a smile, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.