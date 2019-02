Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The National Weather Service says that another round of winter weather is headed to the area Tuesday afternoon. Less than an inch of snow is expected to fall around St. Louis. But, the precipitation will transition into freezing rain and rain. The timing could impact the evening rush-hour.

The highest snow totals are expected in parts of northeast Missouri. Those areas could see 1" to 3" of the white stuff. Ice amounts are forecast to range from a light glaze to around a 1/10".