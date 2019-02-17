Car crash into MetroLink train causing redline delays Sunday

Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

WELLSTON, Mo. - MetroLink passengers traveling on the redline could expect some delays this morning. A car crashed into a MetroLink train last night in Wellston.
The accident happened in the 6300 block of Etzel around 9:15PM.

A Metro spokesperson tells FOX 2 no one was injured on the train. That wasn't the case for those in the vehicle.
We learned that at least one person in that car was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word on their conditions.

Police say the car was driving fast when it struck the MetroLink train.  The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

According to Metro single track operations between Delmar and Wellston are canceled.

