× Cardinals Spring Training Report – Sunday, February 17, 2019 (Mike Shildt & Starting Pitching)

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow is with the Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida for Spring Training 2019.

In this report, Charlie talks with manager Mike Shildt and players on this being Shildt's first spring training as the skipper of the Cardinals. What should the team expect as Shildt begins his first full season running the Redbirds.

Charlie also examines all of the pitchers who will be battling for a spot in the Cardinals starting pitching rotation in 2019.