Firefighters battle Rock Hill business fire for hours in freezing temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK HILL, Mo. - The cold temperatures are no help when it comes to fighting fires. Several departments have been battling this business fire at Woodard Cleaning in the 9200 block of Manchester for at least five hours.

Woodard Cleaning went up in flames overnight. Firefighters arrived to find a large smoke column coming from the structure. The thick black smoke could be seen for miles.

The owner of Train Wreck restaurant is providing coffee to first responders. Metro buses have been brought in to keep firefighters warm.