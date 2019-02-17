Girl surprised with serenade by Country star Eric Church at St. Louis show

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Country star Eric Church played the Enterprise Center in St. Louis in January during his Double Down tour. Video of him serenading a 9-year-old fan at the concert is going viral.

Church performed his most popular song, Springsteen, while holding her hand and looking straight in her eyes. Taste of Country spoke to her dad, Brandon Burgdorf. He said that, “She is on cloud nine. She was crying and tells me they were tears of joy.”

Burgdorf tweets, “I sure would like to thank Eric Church for connecting a melody to a memory last night for my 9-year-old at her first concert. It sure made her night. Time to double down tonight, with just the adults!”