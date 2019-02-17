Ice has firetruck sliding during vacant home fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The cold weather has people looking for a warm place to stay. Fire officials believe that’s what may have caused a fire in north St. Louis County to erupt. Luckily no one was inside of this vacant home on Manola Avenue Saturday morning.

At the same time, Riverview Fire and Rescue crews were dealing with an emergency of their own. One of their fire trucks slid down an icy decline, smashing into a Northeast fire truck. The unintended crash caused some damage but no one was hurt.

Officials tell FOX 2 that the cause of the fire is still under investigation. As for the smashed trucks, those are still operable.