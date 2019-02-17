× Isabell leads Billikens past La Salle, 62-49

Trumaine Isabell Jr. scored a game high 23 points to lead the Billikens to a 62-49 win over La Salle on Saturday afternoon at Chaifetz Arena. Isabell actually scored a double-double with the 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Javon Bess helped the SLU attack with 14 points, while Jordan Goodwin added 10.

The Billikens defense was spot on all game, holding a high scoring La Salle team to just 49 points.

The win improves the Saint Louis season record o 17-9 and their Atlantic Ten conference record to 8-5,

After the victory, the Billikens talked about the defensive effort fueling this win.