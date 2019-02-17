Two ejected during fatal crash on I-64 near Clayton Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck on westbound I-64 near Clayton road. The accident happened at around 4:30am Sunday.

Reporter Jason Maxwell says that two people were inside the vehicle during the crash. Speed may have been a factor in the accident. The people in the truck were ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.

One person died at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital. The condition of the person at the hospital is not known at this time. The identities of the accident victims have not yet been released.

Traffic has been backed up in the area for hours as investigators work to clear the scene. More details are expected to come into the FOX 2 newsroom as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Check or map for the latest traffic information: FOX2Now.com/Traffic