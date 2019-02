Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. - A family still in shock after their 74-year-old matriarch dies in that massive I-70 pileup Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Linda and James Henderson of Platte City crashed into the rear towed unit of a semi that slid off the side of the road. Mrs. Henderson died from her injuries. Her husband remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says ice and snow covering the roadway, was a factor in that deadly crash.