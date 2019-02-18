CARDINALS COUNTDOWN TO SEASON OPENER

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals will play their first game of Spring Training on Saturday. But the big countdown for fans is to the season opener in Milwaukee on March 28th.FOX-2's Martin Kilcoyne and Charlie Marlow providing this Cardinals Countdown. Hear from Mike Shildt, Paul Goldschmidt, Dexter Fowler and Jack Flaherty.

The Cardinals rotation is crowded with young arms and options. Mike Shildt has plenty of options.Alex Reyes hopes to be in the mix after missing most of the past two seasons. Adam Wainwright also hoping to wedge his way into the rotation.We take a look in this Cardinals Countdown.