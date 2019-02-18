Hazelwood man sees Fox 2 story on weight loss and joins Obesity Revolution movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. - Fifty-one-year-old Harvey Harris of Hazelwood saw our story on Sean Mulroney and his Obesity Revolution movement.

Harris weighs more than 500 pounds. He was trapped in his apartment. The only time he had left his home over the last 14 years was in an ambulance to visit the hospital.

Harvey sent Mandy Murphey a Facebook message saying he didn't want to die. He said he wanted help but didn't know how to reach Mulroney. Fox 2 went to Harvey's house where we set up a meeting with him, Mulroney, and trainer Brandon Glore.

Glore explained how he will help Harvey get healthy through nutrition, changing bad eating habits, exercise and mental support from others going through the same weight loss journey. Our cameras watched Harvey come out of his shell and begin the commitment to get healthy.

Sean and Brandon have launched a website to help people who can't leave their homes and get to a gym. You can sign up on the Obesity Revolutions website to get free training. Hundreds have signed up since our last story.

You can learn more about Sean Mulroney on his Facebook page, and his partnership with Teens of America Movement on their Facebook page.

