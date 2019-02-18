Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As we gear up for another season of Cardinals baseball, it is time to reflect on the impact of St. Louis' often forgotten professional team. The St. Louis Browns were part of St. Louis’ rich baseball history for 52 years.

Ed Wheatley, the president of the St. Louis Browns Historical Society and Fan Club joined FOX 2 to discuss how the Browns role in the growth of African Americans in baseball. St. Louisthestlbrowns.com

Integration of Baseball in St. Louis From Negro Leagues to The Major Leagues

Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 1pm

Carondolet Historical Society

6303 Michigan Avenue