Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Lyft offering free rides to Black History Museums, cultural sites during Black History Month

Posted 7:16 am, February 18, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – With Black History Month in full swing, Lyft wants to help you celebrate.

The ride-sharing company is offering up to $10 off for any rides to a Black History Museum or Memorial.

Some of the places include the Griot Museum, National Blues Museum, and the Old Court House.

To catch your free ride just order a Lyft use the code B-H-M-S-T-L-19.

For a full list of participating cities and promotional codes, visit the Lyft Blog.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.