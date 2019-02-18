× Man charged in Fairview Heights motel robbery; other suspects at large

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an East St. Louis man for an armed robbery at a Fairview Heights motel.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, the robbery took place Sunday, February 17 just before 8 a.m., at the Trailway Motel, located in the 10000 block of Lincoln Trail.

The victim told police he worked with a woman who had been with him in Fairview Heights the previous day. The spent the day shopping and going out to eat. Afterward, the two rented a room at the motel and stayed the night.

When the victim awoke the following morning, the woman was gone. She came back a short time later with two other men, who robbed the victim at gunpoint.

The two men and the woman left the motel in her vehicle, a Ford Taurus.

Police said the victim was able to positively identify the woman and one of the male suspects.

Officers located the Ford Taurus driving westbound on Illinois Route 157. Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver refused to pull over.

Police chased the Taurus into East St. Louis, where other neighboring departments joined in the pursuit.

Officers lost sight of the Taurus but eventually took one of the male suspects into custody on foot and later located the Taurus in the 2500 block of Douglas. The vehicle had been abandoned.

On Monday, prosecutors charged 44-year-old Dwayne Stewart with armed robbery with a firearm and robbery. Stewart remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police are asking the public for its help in locating the other two suspects. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100 or by leaving an anonymous tip through the department’s website.