Man’s car stolen at West County QuikTrip Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, Mo. - The St. Louis County Prosecutor has charged an 18-year-old with theft of a motor vehicle after police say the suspect stole a man's vehicle at a QuikTrip along Manchester early Monday morning. Jynell Luss is charged in the case.

The victim, Matthew Mouser, said he stopped by the QT around 5:30 Monday morning on his way to work to grab a coffee. He said he was only inside for about one minute when he came outside and saw the suspect pulling away in his vehicle. Mouser drives a newer model vehicle and said while the car was running he took the keys inside with him, so he assumed the doors locked automatically.

Mouser told Fox 2 he tried to get back inside the car to stop the driver and was injured. He has two rows of stitches on his thumb and is waiting to see if he will need shoulder surgery.

Police said the victim later crashed the car near Manchester and 141. Police said a warrant application is being completed seeking the charges of Tampering 1st degree, Assault 2nd degree, and Property Damage in regards to the incident. As of Monday night, the county prosecutor had only charged the suspect with motor vehicle theft. Fox 2 reached out to the prosecutor's office and asked if more charges are expected and we are waiting to hear back.