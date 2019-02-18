McCluer South assistant football coach shot over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department are asking citizens for help in catching the person who shot an assistant football coach for apparently no reason.

The victim, 31-year-old Todd Shelton, was said to have helped change the lives of young men for the better. Shelton remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

“There is no logical reason why this man would have been targeted for violence,” said Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the county police.

Those who know Shelton have described him as a great guy. He works at McCluer South-Berkeley High School.

“(Shelton) did not live a high-risk lifestyle,” Granda said. “Very active in the community; was minding his own business, simply driving down the street.”

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. Shelton and a woman were riding eastbound on Airport Road in Berkeley when someone shot him.

Shelton’s car went out of control, slamming into a utility police a couple blocks later.

Debris from the crash mash-up was still scattered about Monday morning. Two other vehicles were also damaged.

“We’re working through video surveillance (from) surrounding businesses and homes. This is one of those times we reach out to the public,” Granda said.

Shelton coaches for the Bulldogs. Last October, Fox 2 reported the team was given a $25,000 donation to purchase new uniforms by the television show “All American.” Shelton’s boss, the head coach, was honored for all his work to help young people.

The woman in the car was not shot. She suffered minor injuries in the car crash.

Police think someone saw something on Airport Road and may not realize it.

Anyone who was in the area around midnight is asked to contact county police.