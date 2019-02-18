× Missouri utility program to build more electric car chargers

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A Missouri utility is planning to spend more than $4 million over five years to encourage the construction of charging stations for electric cars.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the Missouri Public Service Commission recently approved Ameren Missouri’s program to offer incentives to groups looking to build electric car chargers for public use. The pilot project aligns Ameren with other utilities and cities trying to expand the number of electric car chargers across Missouri.

Missouri officials allocated $6 million last year to build more electric charging stations.

Some environmentalists say the state still lacks electric car infrastructure, which hampers sales and causes anxiety for drivers.

Ameren official Steve Wills says the utility hopes its investment will reduce anxiety for electric car drivers traveling long distances who are concerned about a lack of public charging stations.