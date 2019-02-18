× Mizzou student diagnosed with tuberculosis

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A student at the University of Missouri was recently diagnosed with tuberculosis.

A university spokesperson said Monday the school was working with the Columbia and Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services to identify other students who may need to be tested for the disease.

Dr. Susan Even, director of the MU Student Health Center, said the student in question voluntarily left the campus and would continue cooperating with local health officials and the university.

Because of federal privacy laws, the university did not provide additional information on the student or the student’s condition.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, TB is most often spread when an individual with active tuberculosis of the lungs coughs, talks, or sings near other individuals. It is spread only through the air and cannot be spread by touching surfaces, kissing, shaking someone’s hand, sharing toothbrushes, or by sharing food or drink.

