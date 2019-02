× MSD responding to water main break in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – MSD crews are repairing a sewer break in Chesterfield.

The location of the break is 673 Water Works Road. It was reported by a resident.

The force main is leaking into a ditch.

Pump stations upstream of the break has been shut down to allow for repair.

The shutdown could cause overflows in caulks creek near the intersection of Crystal Spring Drive and Brighthurst Drive.