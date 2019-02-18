North St. Louis man invited to dine at the White House with President Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will be having dinner with President Donald Trump this week at the White House. He spoke exclusively with Fox 2 about his upcoming trip and what he hopes to accomplish with the visit.

Henry Davis says he loves President Trump. He’s been making videos, songs, and sending messages about the president that have gone viral. And now he’s been invited to a dinner with the president this Thursday to celebrate Black History Month.

“I got a call from Brandon Tatum, he a big black conservative. Him and Candace Owens from ‘Fox and Friends’ called me to join them a for a black history celebration,” Davis said.

Davis says being a black conservative in St. Louis can be lonely. But he says there are a lot of younger black conservatives now backing conservative ideas and Trump because of what they are seeing.

“More black people are working under this president than ever before,” Davis said.

Davis will be joined by other black conservatives from across the country. He says he wants to hear when President Trump is going to come and help St. Louis.

“I want him to come to St. Louis, northside, College Hill, and these third world communities and help us revitalize it,” he said.

Davis says many people don't take him seriously and call him a scam artist looking for cash. But he says he’s the real deal. He’s established the Conservative Urban Project to bring hope back into his community.

“There’s a lot of the African-American race that feel President Trump is racist,” Davis said. “They don’t know him. They don't have a clue. That’s because of what the media pushes. The mainstream media.”

And while he supports the president, Davis says he wants to see action.

“That’s what I’m going to talk to him about,” he said. “I’m going to tell him, ‘You need to come to the hood.’”

Fox 2 News will check back with Davis after Thursday night’s celebratory dinner at the White House.