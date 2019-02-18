Pastor negotiates more time for homeless encampment to relocate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – Investigator Elliott Davis talked with the person who's been instrumental in getting a family to change its mind about kicking the homeless out of their encampment. That family agreed to give them another week until February 25th. They were to have been off the property Monday.

Pastor Tina Crawford says she first asked for 45 more days and then dropped her request to 7 days.

People who lived at the homeless encampment say they are grateful for the temporary reprieve.

It gives them more time to gather the belongings that they've accumulated for years in some cases.

Most of the 20 who used to live there have moved out. Others still aren't sure where they'll go.

Social service agencies and not for profit agencies are helping the homeless with the move.