Pet of the Week: Pete

Posted 12:15 pm, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 12:00PM, February 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS – We've got Pete at the station as our pet of the week! Pete is a near 2-year-old terrier mix who is very curious and loves one-on-one attention.

At first, Pete had a lot of anxiety when he first came to the shelter but he's been in a foster home and is doing wonderful! He gets along well with small children and even cats! He is potty-trained, walks well on a leash, takes treats well, and would make an amazing forever best friend.

You can visit Pete at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.

