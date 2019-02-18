× Polar vortex may have killed significant levels of invasive insects species

ST. LOUIS – The intense polar vortex that hit the Midwest may have snapped the life of certain bugs.

According to the National Pest Management Association, as much as 95 percent of stink bugs that didn’t find shelter may have been killed this winter.

Other invasive species such as the Emerald Ash Borer and Southern Pine Beetle are also not likely to survive the season.

However, that doesn’t mean these pests won’t show up in the spring, experts say the adults have already laid eggs which will hatch when it gets warmer.