ST. LOUIS – Jo Fountain, author of "The Habit of Awareness" joins us to share her secrets for safely playing the dating game.

Fountain is part of the Working Women's Survival Show, an "ultimate girls day out" event with products and services from 400 vendors. The event, which will take place February 22 through 24, is in its 32 year in St. Louis.

Working Women's Survival Show

St. Charles Convention Center 1 Convention Center Plaza St. Charles

http://www.WWSSOnline.com