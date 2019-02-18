State Rep pushes legislation for local control in the City-County merger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you live in St. Louis City and St. Louis County you likely have an opinion one way or the other when it comes to the possibility of city-county consolidation.

State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis has filed a proposed constitutional amendment limiting votes on proposed city-county consolidation to voters in those two jurisdictions. She says big decisions like this should not be determined by state approval but rather by local residents.

State Rep. Bosley makes it clear – she opposes this plan, but her efforts to make sure St. Louis voters are the deciding factor does not play into this new legislation.

She tells FOX 2 language inside of House Joint Resolution 37 does not speak to endorsement or opposition, but rather making sure that the vote goes before local residents. She aims to make sure her constituents are paying attention to all the details inside of Better Together plan allowing an informed decision.

To protect other areas of the state in the future, Bosley is teaming up with Rep. Bill Falkner – a Republican on a bi-partisan house bill effort to ensure that only area residents of proposed mergers will decide if the coalition will be done.

As of now, Rep. Bosley says the best thing voters can be doing right now is reaching out to their local government officials.

Today, I filed HJR regarding theSt. Louis City and St. Louis County merger...A statewide vote on a local governmental issues goes completely against our values and views and our government! #MOLeg pic.twitter.com/XVSD1jS2Su — LaKeySha Bosley (@TeamBosleyMO79) February 5, 2019