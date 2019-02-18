Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - African American and German American History come together to share a common bond. While many German immigrants who settled in the Midwest before and after the Civil War staunchly defended freedom for slaves, some chose to set aside those values to survive. Those tensions, with roots in the past, continue today within many American cultural groups

Cecilia Nadal the creator of Gitana Productions along with St. Louis University professor Sydney Norton Ph.D. joined FOX 2 to discuss the remarkable contributions of German immigrants to the abolition of slavery in Missouri.

The Face of Love: Symposium on the Common History of German and African Americans

German Cultural Society`s Jefferson Hall

Saturday, February 23

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free to the public

For registration visit: www.gitana-inc.org