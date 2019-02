Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. - The Magic House`s newest exhibit, Splash and Bubbles: Dive In, Lend a Fin! is now open.

The new exhibit is based on the popular PBS KIDS TV show, Splash and Bubbles, a hit animated series that encourages children to explore ocean science and marine biology through character-driven comedy.

Tim Ezell was live in Kirkwood where he enjoyed the incredible world of ocean exploration.

